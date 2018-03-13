The entry-level Redmi 5A and the midrange Redmi 5 Plus are priced at P4,590 and P9,990 respectively

Published 5:22 PM, March 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Xiaomi announced their re-entry into the Philippine smartphone market in a media event held in Makati Shangri-La on Tuesday, March 13.

John Chen, Xiaomi’s Overseas Business Development Manager, re-introduced the Chinese electronics firm by attributing its success to 3 key areas: high-quality materials, rigorous testing, and honest pricing.

With its local comeback came the official local launch of two of their budget-friendly smartphones, the Redmi 5A and the Redmi 5 Plus.

Dubbed the entry-level king, the Redmi 5A supposedly offers the best specs at the most affordable price when put beside the competition.

Here’s a quick rundown of its specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset

Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM/16GB storage or 3GB RAM/32GB storage

MicroSD support up to 128GB

Dual SIM slots

5-inch HD display

13MP, f/2.2 with PDAF rear camera

5MP, f/2.0 front camera

3000mAh battery said to offer up to 8-day standby time

Available in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold

The Redmi 5A is priced at P4,590. Xiaomi is sweetening the deal by offering a promo price of P4,390 when it starts selling on March 15 in their Lazada online store.

Redmi 5 Plus

Xiaomi also officially announced the the Redmi 5 Plus, a budget midranger with an 18:9 display. Like the Redmi 5A, it offers bang-for-your-buck specs at a much lower cost.

Here’s a quick rundown of its specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB/64GB storage

5.99-inch 18:9 Full HD display

12MP, f/2.2 rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual SIM support

Rear fingerprint sensor

4000mAh battery

Micro USB, USB 2.0

MIUI 9, Android Nougat

Available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue

The Redmi 5 Plus is priced at Php 9,990 and will be available at Xiaomi’s authorized reseller stores, beginning March 17.

At the event, Chen promised Xiaomi would bring new products to the Philippines within two months of its Chinese announcement and at prices as close as possible to foreign releases.

Their new local presence can help sell all their products including previous smartphone releases, device accessories, and a host of other products which were initially only sold through grey market resellers. – Rappler.com