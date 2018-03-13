Xiaomi officially launches Redmi 5A and Redmi 5 Plus in PH
MANILA, Philippines – Xiaomi announced their re-entry into the Philippine smartphone market in a media event held in Makati Shangri-La on Tuesday, March 13.
John Chen, Xiaomi’s Overseas Business Development Manager, re-introduced the Chinese electronics firm by attributing its success to 3 key areas: high-quality materials, rigorous testing, and honest pricing.
With its local comeback came the official local launch of two of their budget-friendly smartphones, the Redmi 5A and the Redmi 5 Plus.
Dubbed the entry-level king, the Redmi 5A supposedly offers the best specs at the most affordable price when put beside the competition.
Here’s a quick rundown of its specs:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset
- Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM/16GB storage or 3GB RAM/32GB storage
- MicroSD support up to 128GB
- Dual SIM slots
- 5-inch HD display
- 13MP, f/2.2 with PDAF rear camera
- 5MP, f/2.0 front camera
- 3000mAh battery said to offer up to 8-day standby time
- Available in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold
The Redmi 5A is priced at P4,590. Xiaomi is sweetening the deal by offering a promo price of P4,390 when it starts selling on March 15 in their Lazada online store.
Redmi 5 Plus
Xiaomi also officially announced the the Redmi 5 Plus, a budget midranger with an 18:9 display. Like the Redmi 5A, it offers bang-for-your-buck specs at a much lower cost.
Here’s a quick rundown of its specs:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB/64GB storage
- 5.99-inch 18:9 Full HD display
- 12MP, f/2.2 rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual SIM support
- Rear fingerprint sensor
- 4000mAh battery
- Micro USB, USB 2.0
- MIUI 9, Android Nougat
- Available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue
The Redmi 5 Plus is priced at Php 9,990 and will be available at Xiaomi’s authorized reseller stores, beginning March 17.
At the event, Chen promised Xiaomi would bring new products to the Philippines within two months of its Chinese announcement and at prices as close as possible to foreign releases.
Their new local presence can help sell all their products including previous smartphone releases, device accessories, and a host of other products which were initially only sold through grey market resellers. – Rappler.com