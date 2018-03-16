Facebook Lite will be launching in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, and New Zealand

Published 5:37 PM, March 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's no longer just developing countries enjoying the benefits of Facebook Lite, the company's lightweight, data-friendly Android app.

Reuters said on Friday, March 16, that Facebook Lite would be heading beyond developing countries. Specifically, Facebook Lite will be launching in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, and New Zealand.

In a statement released to CNET, Facebook added, "To help everyone have a great Facebook experience regardless of where they connect or the bandwidth they have, in many countries we rolled out Facebook Lite as a standalone, native app with features such as News Feed, status updates, push notifications, and camera/photo integration."

Facebook Lite is not only a version of the Facebook app that works well on slower connections. It also takes up less space on a smartphone and consumes less data when used compared to the regular Facebook application. – Rappler.com