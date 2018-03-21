The tech company is pledging $300 million in the next 3 years to highlight accurate and quality news content on its platform.

Published 4:14 PM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Google announced it was focusing efforts to combat misinformation and support journalism through the newly launched Google News Initiative (GNI), as detailed in a March 20 blog post from the company’s Chief Business Officer, Philipp Schindler.

This initiative is built upon 3 specific goals: enhancing the quality of journalism while fighting fake news, especially in breaking news stories; helping news organizations grow and sustain their business by expanding their revenue opportunities; and creating tools to improve newsroom efficiency.

To meet these goals, Google is pledging $300 million within the next 3 years.

Tech giants such as Google, Twitter and Facebook came under fire for allegedly pushing false information in their platforms during the last US election. Google hopes to right these wrongs by training their system to better recognize questionable breaking news stories and filtering them out. (READ: Google, Facebook join news organizations in 'Trust Project')

Although details are still thin, Google is working with news organizations like First Draft to launch “Disinfo Lab” to fight fake news in breaking news and election situations. It is also launching MediaWise, a US project meant to improve digital literacy of young consumers, in partnership with Poynter Institute, Stanford University, and the Local Media Association.

What’s more, Google is launching “Subscribe with Google” that makes it easier for readers to subscribe directly to news sites by allowing them to use their existing payment information from their Google accounts. This is one of Google’s ways of supporting publishers by promoting their content and increasing revenue.

Google is also launching Outline, an open-source tool that makes it easy for a news organization to have secure internet access via VPN private servers. – Rappler.com