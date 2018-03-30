Under Armour says it found out about the data breach on March 25. The breach however, happened back in February.

Published 4:48 PM, March 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sports outfitter Under Armour announced on Thursday, March 29, a data breach affecting 150 million accounts on its MyFitnessPal service occurred.

The company said it was taking steps to inform affected users about the issue, and provide guidance following the data breach.

In an investor statement, Under Armour said it found out about the data breach on March 25. The breach, however, happened back in February.

Under Armour specified that data taken "included usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords – the majority with the hashing function called bcrypt used to secure passwords."

Payment data was not affected by the data breach.

The company has since sent out a notice and additional information on the next steps MyFitnessPal users should take to secure themselves. – Rappler.com