GoPro launches Hero entry-level action camera
MANILA, Philippines – GoPro announced its most affordable GoPro action camera yet, the Hero.
On sale now at its online store at least, the new entry-level GoPro is priced at $199, making it $100 cheaper than the GoPro Hero5, and $200 cheaper than the flagship Hero6.
The Hero features a 2-inch touch display, is waterproof up to 30 feet, and is "extremely durable," said GoPro on its website.
GoPro is pegging the device for first time-users, according to Meghan Laffey, the company's vice president of product.
"Hero is a great first GoPro for people looking to share experiences beyond what a phone can capture," she said.
Here are its key features:
- Resolution: HD video (1440p60 and 1080p60) and 10-megapixel photo performance
- Display: 2-inch touch screen
- Voice control: Users can use their voice to tell Hero to start and stop recording, take a photo, and turn off, to name some.
- Waterproof up to 30 feet
- Video stabilization
- Smartphone-compatible: GoPro has its own app, which allows users to offload photos and videos from camera to phone, and can automatically create videos for users.
- Compatible with 30 plus GoPro mounting accessories
There are of course some key differences between the entry-level Hero and its more expensive brethren. The Hero can only take videos with a max resolution of 1440p (2,560 X 1,440) and a max frame rate of 60 frames per second (fps). The other models can shoot at 4K resolution and a max frame rate of 240 fps for slow-mo footage. The higher models take 12-megapixel photos while the entry-level Hero only shoots at 10 megapixels.
The Hero6 Black also uses the custom GP1 chip from Japanese chipmaker Socionext while the entry-level Hero uses an older chip from US chipmaker Ambarella. – Rappler.com