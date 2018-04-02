The new action cam is priced at $199, which is $100 cheaper than the next higher model, the GoPro Hero5

Published 5:30 PM, April 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – GoPro announced its most affordable GoPro action camera yet, the Hero.

On sale now at its online store at least, the new entry-level GoPro is priced at $199, making it $100 cheaper than the GoPro Hero5, and $200 cheaper than the flagship Hero6.

The Hero features a 2-inch touch display, is waterproof up to 30 feet, and is "extremely durable," said GoPro on its website.

GoPro is pegging the device for first time-users, according to Meghan Laffey, the company's vice president of product.

"Hero is a great first GoPro for people looking to share experiences beyond what a phone can capture," she said.

Here are its key features:

Resolution: HD video (1440p60 and 1080p60) and 10-megapixel photo performance

HD video (1440p60 and 1080p60) and 10-megapixel photo performance Display: 2-inch touch screen

2-inch touch screen Voice control: Users can use their voice to tell Hero to start and stop recording, take a photo, and turn off, to name some.

Users can use their voice to tell Hero to start and stop recording, take a photo, and turn off, to name some. Waterproof up to 30 feet

Video stabilization

Smartphone-compatible: GoPro has its own app, which allows users to offload photos and videos from camera to phone, and can automatically create videos for users.

GoPro has its own app, which allows users to offload photos and videos from camera to phone, and can automatically create videos for users. Compatible with 30 plus GoPro mounting accessories

There are of course some key differences between the entry-level Hero and its more expensive brethren. The Hero can only take videos with a max resolution of 1440p (2,560 X 1,440) and a max frame rate of 60 frames per second (fps). The other models can shoot at 4K resolution and a max frame rate of 240 fps for slow-mo footage. The higher models take 12-megapixel photos while the entry-level Hero only shoots at 10 megapixels.

The Hero6 Black also uses the custom GP1 chip from Japanese chipmaker Socionext while the entry-level Hero uses an older chip from US chipmaker Ambarella. – Rappler.com