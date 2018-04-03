'Approximately 90% of all extensions with mining scripts that developers have attempted to upload to Chrome Web Store have failed to comply with these policies, and have been either rejected or removed from the store,' says Google

Published 3:04 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Google announced Monday, April 2, it was banning cryptomining extensions on the Google Chrome web store and subsequently delisting all extensions which mine for cryptocurrency by June.

Google said it was doing so due to repeated violations of its policies.

The company previously pointed out cryptomining extensions would only be allowed if that was the extension's only purpose, and only if the user is informed adequately about the cryptomining behavior of the extension.

It explained, however, "approximately 90% of all extensions with mining scripts that developers have attempted to upload to Chrome Web Store have failed to comply with these policies, and have been either rejected or removed from the store."

Google's Chrome browser isn't the only haven for malicious cryptominers. Android apps with crypomining software such as Coinhive have previously been found on the Google Play Store. – Rappler.com