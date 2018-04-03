A number of local government websites and site pages from foreign governments are affected

Published 3:33 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A large number of local and foreign websites were attacked by members of the black hat hacking group PInoy Lulzsec on April 1, leading to the defacement or leakage of information on numerous websites, as well as forced downtime to fix them.

A Manila Bulletin report said local government websites and site pages from foreign governments were affected.

These include having defaced pages on the official websites of the municipalities of Asuncion, Sta. Cruz, and Talaingod, and the official websites of the Southern Philippines Development Authority and the Philippine Carabao Center, among other sites in the academe.

Internationally, defaced pages were either created or inserted into government websites in Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Data from the Department of Education Calamba central database, the alumni list of Taguig City University, the Laguna State Polytechnic University of Sta. Cruz, and the Philippine Carabao Center, among others, were reportedly leaked to the public.

Pinoy Lulzsec is doing this as part of an April Lulz event, where they attack websites and leak information. They will be continuing the attacks till April 3. – Rappler.com