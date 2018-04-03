Itching for a fight? 'Fortnite: Battle Royale' is now available for eager gamers with supported iOS devices!

Published 5:19 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One of the major contenders for the king of the 'battle royale' subgenre of gaming is formally making its way out of invite-only access to a formal launch.

Epic Games announced late Tuesday, April 2, it was releasing Fortnite: Battle Royale for everyone with a supported iOS device.

Not to be confused with its player-versus-environment game mode, Fortnite: Save the World, Fortnite: Battle Royale is a free-to-play shooter in which the main game mode is to be the last player standing in a ever shrinking map area featuring 100 players. Players can purchase cosmetics to look spectacular while they play – the main moneymaker for this free game.

According to Epic, the game supports iOS 11 on a number of iOS devices only.

Specifically, Fortnite players can enjoy the fight on the iPhone SE, 6S, 7, 8, and X, as well as on the iPad Mini 4, Air 2, 2017, and Pro models of Apple's tablets.

Users can learn more about signing up for a game account on Epic Games' website. – Rappler.com