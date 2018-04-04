With the update, users of MacBook laptops and iMac computers with a Thunderbolt 3 port will be able to make use of external GPUs

Published 12:45 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - As earlier promised, Apple is now adding support for external graphics processing units (GPUs) to select MacBook laptops and iMac computers with the latest 10.13.4 macOS High Sierra update.

Mac users can now connect a number of external GPUs through a Thunderbolt 3 port to boost graphics performance for games, video-editing software, and even virtual reality (VR). Considering the prices of new Mac computers that pack decent graphics cards, this helps extend the life of older systems that only need a slight upgrade in graphics performance.

The downside is that not all GPUs, GPU docks, and Mac systems are supported and it doesn’t work under Windows Boot Camp.

Apple, in a support page, has recommended a number of supported GPUs, largely made up of AMD cards and docks. This means that using NVIDIA’s GeForce products may be hit or miss when it comes to it working for the Mac. Systems need to also have at least one Thunderbolt 3 port where the external GPU is hooked up, which means a lot of the systems made before 2016 are not supported.

Known for having very limited hardware options, this could be a big step in slowly cultivating the gaming community for the Mac. Despite recommended external GPU options not being as extensive yet, the added support can breathe new life in pre-existing systems and add functionality.

The latest macOS 10.13.4 High Sierra update, as expected, also fixes a number of bugs and adds some minor improvements. – Rappler.com