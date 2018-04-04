In the program, participants get to learn about AI and data science through 9 courses of around 8 to 16 hours each

Published 5:45 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Microsoft on Monday, April 2 (April 3, Manila time) announced it added an artificial intelligence (AI) track to its list of Professional Program course tracks, allowing interested parties to learn about AI and eventually work on getting certification for the knowledge they've gained.

The AI track is one of a number of publicly available course tracks, which Microsoft says "provides job-ready skills and real-world experience to engineers and others who are looking to improve their skills in AI and data science through a series of online courses that feature hands-on labs and expert instructors."

In this course track, participants get to learn about AI and data science through 9 courses of around 8 to 16 hours each, followed by a final project.

The course track is offered 4 times a year lasting 3 months each. The final project is 6 weeks long, and is also offered 4 times yearly. To get course credit, students have to purchase EdX.org's Verified Certificates, as EdX.org hosts the program.

More information is available on Microsoft's Professional Program page for the Artificial intelligence course track. – Rappler.com