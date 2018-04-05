TNC falls to a lower bracket but defeats Optic Gaming to continue in the $1-million Dota 2 tournament

Published 5:45 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Dota 2 team TNC secured at least P3.5 million ($67,500) in winnings as they vanquished Optic Gaming in the Dota 2 Asia Championships 2018.

With the victory, the team also proceeds to the second round of the $1-million Dota 2 tournament.

The prize money is the highest TNC has won so far this year, next to January's P1.82 million ($35,000) at Galaxy Battles II.

TNC announced the victory on their Facebook page:

TNC had to fight for their life to make it to the second round, having been upset by China's Vici Gaming in their 1st round winners bracket matchup held on Wednesday, April 4.

The team won the first game of that series but Vici rebounded and stole the next two, and promptly proceeded to the second round themselves. Vici had been defeated by TNC in the group stages, and finished 6th out of 8, clinging on to the last spot for the playoffs.

In the playoff's breakout round, Vici defeated Team Secret, and proceeded to exact revenge on TNC in the next round. TNC fell to the losers bracket with the loss, where they – fortunately for the team's fans – successfully staved off elimination. An elimination would have been especially disappointing given the team's impressive 5-game winning streak coming into the playoffs.

With the win, the team is also assured of at least a 5th/6th place finish.

TNC's next opponent is the Netherlands' Team Liquid, currently number 2 in the world in Gosugamers' rankings – 8 spots higher than TNC's.

TNC's record against Liquid from 2015 to 2017 is 4 games won and 9 lost – certainly, a tough, tough battle. Endure however, and TNC will secure a 4th place finish good for P4.43 million ($85,000).

Their match begins on Friday, April 6, at 11:30 pm. – Rappler.com

P52.13 = $1