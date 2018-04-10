An unspecified percentage of the proceeds from the sales of these limited edition devices is going toward the Global Fund HIV and AIDS grants.

Published 5:32 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Apple just unveiled new limited edition iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus devices with a red rear finish. The Cupertino-based tech giant is continuing its partnership with Product(RED), an organization that raises awareness and funds to help fights AIDS/HIV in African countries.

Apple introduced the same Product(RED) variants for its iPhone 7 models around this time last year, which it discontinued on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X’s announcement. If last year was any indication, expect these variants to be on sale for less than half a year.

Here are the photos:

In line with this, Apple revealed that the iPhone X is getting a red leather folio. The case, which Apple says is “crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather,” has an outer flap that covers the screen.

Prices begin at $699 for the 64GB iPhone 8, $799 for the 8 Plus, and $99 for the iPhone X leather case. Apple is donating a percentage of the sales to Global Fund HIV and AID grants that focus on preventing mothers from passing diseases to their children.

The Product(RED) models are set to launch this April 13. – Rappler.com