Published 5:27 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Popular video-sharing platform, YouTube, is being accused of illegally collecting children’s data by a coalition of 23 child advocacy, consumer, and privacy protection groups.

According to The Guardian, the group – comprised of the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC), the Center for Digital Democracy and 21 other organizations – has filed a complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission, holding YouTube parent Google accountable for violating child protection laws by collecting personal data and advertising to them in their platform.

The coalition claims that about 80% of children in the US ages 6 to 12 use YouTube, making it the most popular online platform for children. This large demographic recently prompted Google to introduce a dedicated service catering to younger viewers called YouTube Kids; asserting that its main platform is only for those aged 13 and above.

Google said that someone must be at least 13 years old to be able to register a Youtube account. The coalition says otherwise, articulating that the age check only applies to creating an account, and that Google is aware that kids 13 years and younger are using the main site, where data may be collected.

Their 59-page complaint alleges that Google collects personal information such as location data and device identifiers to track its users – even children – across other websites without parental consent, which is required by the US Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (Coppa).

“For years, Google has abdicated its responsibility to kids and families by disingenuously claiming YouTube – a site rife with popular cartoons, nursery rhymes, and toy ads – is not for children under 13,” Josh Golin, executive director of the CCFC told The Guardian. “Google profits immensely by delivering ads to kids and must comply with Coppa.

The coalition stated that some of the most popular channels on the platform are aimed at children including ChuChuTV Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs with 15.9 million subscribers and more than 10 billion video views and LittleBabyBum with 14.6 million subscribers and 14 billion total views. A lot of these channels belong to the Google Preferred lineup for “Parenting and Family” that let high-end advertisers place ads on their content.

“Just like Facebook, Google has focused its huge resources on generating profits instead of protecting privacy,” Jeff Chester from the Center for Digital Democracy said.

A YouTube spokesperson responded to the allegations saying “While we haven’t received the complaint, protecting kids and families has always been a top priority for us. We will read the complaint thoroughly and evaluate if there are things we can do to improve.” – Rappler.com