Published 12:12 AM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to speak with the US Senate Committees on the Judiciary and Commerce, Science, and Transportation regarding Facebook's data privacy issue.

The panel comes following disclosures that data on 87 million users was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a British political consultancy working for Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Zuckerberg is expected to face a grilling before a Senate panel on Tuesday, April 10 (April 11, Manila time). This will be followed up with an appearance in the House of Representatives the following day.

Tune in to the panel, which is scheduled to begin at 2:15 am of April 11 in Manila.