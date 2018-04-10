Zuckerberg's wording in his response to a US senator's question regarding their business model leaves open the possibility of a paid, ad-free version

Published 5:36 AM, April 11, 2018

WASHINGTON, USA – Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that the social media giant will always offer free services to users, as he addressed a US Senate hearing on mass abuses of personal data.

"There will always be a version of Facebook that is free," Zuckerberg told the hearing, amid questions about the company's business model of not charging users but providing their data to advertisers to make money.

"It is our mission to try to help connect everyone around the world to bring the world closer together. In order to do that we believe we need to offer a service that everyone can afford and we're committed to doing that," he said. Zuckerberg's wording, however, leaves open the possibility of a paid ad-free version. – Rappler.com