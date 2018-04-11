Tune in to the hearing on Wednesday, April 11, at 10 pm, Manila time

Published 8:30 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify before the United States House of Representatives committee on energy and commerce on Wednesday, April 11.

Zuckerberg's testimony follows his appearance on April 10 before a US congressional panel, where he apologized for the privacy and security lapses at Facebook that angered lawmakers and the social network's more than two billion users. (WATCH: US Senate panel hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on data privacy)

You can also read the prepared remarks Zuckerberg is expected to say during the hearing here.

Bookmark this page for the live stream, which will begin at 10 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com