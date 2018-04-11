Eshoo asked, 'Was your data included in the data sold to malicious third parties? Your personal data?' Zuckerberg responded by saying, 'Yes.'

Published 11:56 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted during a House committee hearing on Wednesday, April 11, to a personal connection to the privacy scandal with data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica.

Responding to questions from California Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, Zuckerberg said his personal data was also part of the data collected and leaked to Cambridge Analytica through the This Is Your Digital Life applicaiton.

Eshoo asked, "Was your data included in the data sold to malicious third parties? Your personal data?"

Zuckerberg responded by saying, "Yes."

Due to the time limits for questions, Zuckerberg was unable to elaborate if he personally installed the app himself, or if his data was picked up as part of someone else's account.

Facebook started telling users earlier this week if they were affected by the data privacy scandal. Users can also check if they were affected by visiting a dedicated Help Center webpage. – Rappler.com