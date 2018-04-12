While Singapore will be the first to benefit from the Razer-Lazada digital game store, Malaysia and Thailand will get service in the second quarter. Indonesia and the Philippines will follow soon after

Published 5:33 PM, April 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Razer and Lazada are joining forces to bring gamers in southeast Asia the gaming goods.

The two companies announced on Wednesday, April 11, they were coming out with a Razer store on Lazada, which would allow gamers in southeast Asia to purchase digital games at local price points.

The Straits Times adds that while Singapore will be the first to benefit, Malaysia and Thailand will get service in the second quarter. Indonesia and the Philippines will follow soon after.

Hari Vijayarajan, Executive Vice President and chief business officer for Lazada Singapore said of the partnership, "The Razer Game Store on Lazada is the only official Southeast Asia-centric source of original PC digital games from publishers all over the world. We are delighted that Razer has chosen to open its first-ever game store in Southeast Asia on Lazada, expanding our partnership from gaming accessories to the hottest games to bring a complete experience to players."

Min Liang-Tan, Razer's co-founder and CEO, meanwhile added, "Together with Lazada, we’ll bring the passion for gaming to even more fans in Southeast Asia, fuelled by our unique ecosystem of hardware, software, and services." – Rappler.com