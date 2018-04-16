The top-secret project, codenamed Parkside, is said to be the next entry in the acclaimed franchise

Published 5:00 PM, April 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A recent report from Kotaku detailing the development of Mafia 3 and the problems that plagued developers, Hangar 13, following its release revealed that a new Bioshock game is reportedly in the works.

The currently unannounced project, codenamed Parkside, is still in early stages of development and is strictly being kept under wraps as even neighboring colleagues couldn’t know about it.

“It was all very tight-lipped,” one source told Kotaku.

What’s more is that it’s being developed by a small team located “next door” to Hangar 13. In its current troubled state of layoffs and short-lived projects, Hangar 13 employees looked to its neighbor and tried to get onboard. Only some were able to successfully move since Parkside wanted to avoid overstaffing the project.

“The issue is that Parkside’s not ready for lots of people,” a person involved with the project said. “They’re trying to be really smart about figuring out what the core thing is. They’re careful about not falling into the same problem every studio has, where they have too many people and nothing for them to do.”

It’s been five years since Bioshock Infinite came out and it’s not at all surprising that 2K would revisit more successful titles in its wheelhouse. With a new development team at the helm, it would be very interesting to see where the popular first-person shooter franchise goes next. – Rappler.com