The threat detection technologies aim to make safer computing environments for the enterprise sector

Published 4:20 PM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Intel announced on Monday, April 16, it was coming out with two new bits of threat detection technology (TDT) that aim to make computing for enterprise businesses safer.

The first TDT is called Accelerated Memory Scanning, which Intel says Microsoft will incorporate into Windows Defender's Advanced Threat Protection antivirus capability.

The Accelerated Memory Scanning lets Intel’s integrated graphics processor manage the scanning for malware. This lessens the impact on performance and power consumption. Benchmarks point to Central Processing Unit (CPU) utilization dropping from 20% to as little as 2%.

SecurityWeek added in its report that using the GPU to do scans can have a negative performance on processes requiring graphics processing, but the company was working on making performance optimizations based on the processing workloads of the CPU and the GPU.

The second TDT, meanwhile, is called Intel Advanced Platform Telemetry. Intel is combining platform telemetry with machining learning algorithms to improve advanced threat detection. The new technology is expected to reduce false positives and lessen the impact on computer performance.

This will be integrated into Cisco's Tetration platform, which offers data center security and cloud workload protection.

The TDTs take advantage of "silicon-level telemetry and functionality to help our industry partners improve the detection of advanced cyberthreats and exploits," says Intel.

A demonstration of the Accelerated Memory Scanning technology was also made available here. – Rappler.com