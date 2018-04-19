Fitbit's stylish fitness tracker is finally released worldwide following its release in the US back in March

Published 5:09 PM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Leading wearables brand Fitbit launched their newest fitness tracker-slash-smartwatch, the Versa, in the Philippines on Thursday, April 19.

The company announced two variants: a standard edition going for P13,890 and a special edition with woven bands for P15,590.

The Versa was originally unveiled on March 13, 2018, and has since garnered positive reviews for its smartwatch-like design that appeals to crowds beyond the hardcore fitness buffs. Its design is much friendlier and warmer, and less boxy and square than Fitbits of the past. It's a design that would make you want to wear the device outside training, and outside the gym.

The Versa also comes in a variety of strap styles and materials to cater to different situations from casual to dressier ones. Here are some photos:

The Versa has also been noted for carrying the robust feature set of Fitbit's top-of-the-line device, the Ionic, released in mid-2017, while being $100 less. The Ionic in the US is priced at $300 while the Versa is $200. Both are cheaper than its most potent competitor, the Apple Watch, which starts at $349.

Below are some of the key features of the Versa:

It's currently Fitbit's lightest smartwatch

4-day battery life

Quick replies - A feature that lets Android users respond to messages using just the watch from a selection of 5 custom replies. Fitbit says they're still working on the iOS version of the feature

Female health tracking - Let's female users track their menstrual cycle and symptoms, which Fitbit says allows female users to "manage their cycle with a more complete picture of health and fitness data all in one place"

Fitbit OS 2.0, which features a redesigned dashboard, provides motivational messages, and tips and tricks

Fitbit Coach for personalized on-device workouts, which includes visual instructions

Heart rate tracking

15 exercise modes including automatic swim tracking

Water resistance up to 50 meteres

Automatic sleep stages tracking

Storage for 300 songs, and wireless earphones compatibility

Integrates with streaming service Deezer, allowing offline storage of songs

Fitbit app gallery now with 650 apps

Compatible with iOS, Android and Windows

Fitbit also announced that they will be releasing a Fitbit for kids called the Fitbit Ace in Q2 2018, pictured below:

The Versa is now available at Digital Walker, Globe, Liberty, Runnr, Lazada and on Fitbit.com. – Rappler.com