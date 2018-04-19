Fitbit launches Versa in the Philippines for P13,890
MANILA, Philippines – Leading wearables brand Fitbit launched their newest fitness tracker-slash-smartwatch, the Versa, in the Philippines on Thursday, April 19.
The company announced two variants: a standard edition going for P13,890 and a special edition with woven bands for P15,590.
The Versa was originally unveiled on March 13, 2018, and has since garnered positive reviews for its smartwatch-like design that appeals to crowds beyond the hardcore fitness buffs. Its design is much friendlier and warmer, and less boxy and square than Fitbits of the past. It's a design that would make you want to wear the device outside training, and outside the gym.
The Versa also comes in a variety of strap styles and materials to cater to different situations from casual to dressier ones. Here are some photos:
The Versa has also been noted for carrying the robust feature set of Fitbit's top-of-the-line device, the Ionic, released in mid-2017, while being $100 less. The Ionic in the US is priced at $300 while the Versa is $200. Both are cheaper than its most potent competitor, the Apple Watch, which starts at $349.
Below are some of the key features of the Versa:
- It's currently Fitbit's lightest smartwatch
- 4-day battery life
- Quick replies - A feature that lets Android users respond to messages using just the watch from a selection of 5 custom replies. Fitbit says they're still working on the iOS version of the feature
- Female health tracking - Let's female users track their menstrual cycle and symptoms, which Fitbit says allows female users to "manage their cycle with a more complete picture of health and fitness data all in one place"
- Fitbit OS 2.0, which features a redesigned dashboard, provides motivational messages, and tips and tricks
- Fitbit Coach for personalized on-device workouts, which includes visual instructions
- Heart rate tracking
- 15 exercise modes including automatic swim tracking
- Water resistance up to 50 meteres
- Automatic sleep stages tracking
- Storage for 300 songs, and wireless earphones compatibility
- Integrates with streaming service Deezer, allowing offline storage of songs
- Fitbit app gallery now with 650 apps
- Compatible with iOS, Android and Windows
Fitbit also announced that they will be releasing a Fitbit for kids called the Fitbit Ace in Q2 2018, pictured below:
The Versa is now available at Digital Walker, Globe, Liberty, Runnr, Lazada and on Fitbit.com. – Rappler.com