The new technology aims to improve Android Messages by including read receipts, typing indicators, full-resolution images and video, as well as group texting functions much like chat apps

Published 3:07 PM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Google is pushing for a new bit of technology to replace SMS for chatting.

The Verge reported Thursday, April 19, the new technology is called "Chat," and will be based off a communications standard called the “Universal Profile for Rich Communication Services," or RCS.

As part of the push, Google also said it would pause investment into the Google Allo application to focus on Chat.

Meanwhile, Anil Sabharwal, who led the team that developed Google Photos, will be spearheading the effort.

Chat as a standard

Contrary to the name, Chat is not an app. Rather, it's a newer communications standard which uses RCS to add features to your average text on Android Messages. These include "read receipts, typing indicators, full-resolution images and video, and group texts," according to the Verge report.

Chat is also a carrier-based service, which means carriers around the world have to implement it, and that's what Google is pushing towards. Unlike other chat applications online, such as Telegram or Signal, Chat does not have end-to-end encryption and is thus less secure.

Chat is also interoperable. If someone you are texting doesn't have chat enabled or isn't on Android, the messages will simply revert to SMS type.

The main thing hindering the rise of Chat, potentially, is the adoption of it by carriers accustomed to the current setup of SMS. Currently though, 55 carriers, 11 OEMs, and two operating system providers have promised to adopt the new technology or make the necessary switch for it.

Here's to hoping more tech giants get on board. It'd be nice to have better chat options on the standby messaging system everyone enjoys. – Rappler.com

Photo from Shutterstock