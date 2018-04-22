Both iPhone and iPad users are reportedly experiencing distortion, stuttering, and skipping during music playback, podcasts, phone, and FaceTime calls

Published 11:02 AM, April 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - It’s been nearly a month since Apple rolled out its latest software update, iOS 11.3, but a growing number of users have recently taken to social media and numerous online forums to report about its bugs.

Both iPhone and iPad users are reportedly experiencing distortion, stuttering, and skipping during music playback, podcasts, phone, and FaceTime calls.

One user who posted in the Apple Support forums said, “A few times a day while listening to podcasts and when talking on the phone the audio gets distorted for 1 to 2 seconds. It sounds like a scratched/skipping cd. It started happening after upgrading to ios 11.3.” Another user said that audio coming from both the native music player and Spotify “intermittently skips.”

There were hundreds who took to Twitter to voice their concerns. Here are just some of them:

@AppleSupport I updated my iPhone 6s last night. iOS 11.3 now some of my audio replays skip. Two different sources. Has anyone complained about this? — Mike (@Mannix1925) April 7, 2018

@AppleSupport what have you done to the music player with iOS 11.3? It cuts out and then the sound is distorted! Was fine until this update to my iPhone 6. — Kenny Campbell (@Junior_1869) April 7, 2018

Anyone else noticing that iOS 11.3 (released yesterday) causes stutters and pauses in music? — Jerry Bell (@Maliciouslink) March 30, 2018

Looking at the reports, the issue is mostly troubling iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 7 users.

Those who dropped their iPhones and had their screens replaced by non-verified Apple repair shop may also want to think twice before updating because iOS 11.3 seems to be causing iPhone 8 phones with third-party screens to lose its touch functionality, rendering it unusable.

Motherboard, who first reported the problem, said that this is all part of Apple’s ongoing battle with independent retailers and repair stores, who often offer more cost-efficient prices for their service and parts.

This is not the first time Apple has done this. The Cupertino-based company previously disabled touch functionality for iPhone 7 phones with third-party screens through an update, which it later resolved with a another update.

iOS 11.3 was considered to be one of the most important updates Apple has put out in years, following the reveal that the company was slowing down older iPhone models just to be able to prolong battery life.

The update looked to right the company’s wrongs by adding features that make it easier for users to check the overall battery health of their phones. New augmented reality (AR) and Animoji features are also included in the update. – Rappler.com