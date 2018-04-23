Reports say it would have specs in line with the iPhone 7, including an A10 Fusion chipset

Published 2:26 PM, April 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - A new leak from Japanese site Macotakara reveals Apple could be launching the iPhone SE 2, an upgraded model of the previous iPhone SE, as early as next month.

Macotakara, who spoke to iPhone casemakers at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics 2018 show in Hong Kong, said existing iPhone SE cases should fit the SE 2. This means the new model is keeping its 4-inch body size but would be receiving a few internal upgrades. It’s said to be powered by a 64-bit A10 Fusion chipset and would have specs in line with the iPhone 7.

The iPhone SE 2 is also expected to include Apple Pay with NFC and Touch ID. Other recent additions. such as Face ID, dual cameras, OLED, 3D Touch, and even the often buzzed-about 3.55mm headphone are going to be absent.

According to Forbes, it’s not yet known whether it would have a glass back for wireless charging, considering that it could increase costs. Apple is intent to push the technology in its products having recently revealed its AirPower charging pads but may also want to keep the SE 2 at an entry-level price.

Those looking for a smaller iPhone may find plenty to love in the SE 2 but as previously reported, Apple could be releasing 3 other iPhones within the year. – Rappler.com