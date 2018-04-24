Participants in this regional tournament have a shot at entering the PUBG Global Invitational 2018 and vying for up to $2 million in prizes

Published 6:00 PM, April 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you're looking to be a top squad in the battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), there's now a way for you to show your stuff and test your mettle.

Republic of Gamers (ROG), Asus' gaming brand, and Mineski Events Team (MET) have teamed up to announce the PUBG Southeast Asia Championship.

The PUBG Southeast Asia Championshiip will begin in late April and culminate in a regional finals competition from June 23 to 24 in Thailand.

The winners of the regional finals will move on to the international championship, the PUBG Global Invitational 2018 which will take place in Berlin, Germany from July 25 through July 29 and will have up to $2 million in prizes for eager players to fight over.

Below is the tournament schedule for the PUBG Southeast Asia Championship, which will begin in Indonesia from April 28.

National Qualifiers

The Philippines: May 5 - June 3

Indonesia: April 28 - May 13

Malaysia/Singapore: May 5 - May 27

Thailand: May 7 - June 10

Vietnam: May 12 - June 3

National Finals

Philippines: June 9 - 10

Indonesia: May 19 - 20

Malaysia/Singapore: TBA

Thailand: June 22

Vietnam: June 16

Regional Finals: June 23-24 in Thailand

Interested parties seeking to join up will want to follow facebook.com/asusrogph, facebook.com/PUBG.PHIL, and facebook.com/organizedbyMET for further information. – Rappler.com