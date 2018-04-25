The revamped free tier app now lets users pick songs to listen to in select playlists, instead of having them in shuffled playback

Published 11:17 AM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - In an event in New York last Tuesday, April 24, Spotify announced that it was launching a revamped app experience for their over 90 million free users. It’s the first major change for the free tier since its introduction in 2014.

“Our customers always tell us that music discovery and listening is a personal experience, and we are enhancing the free experience with this in mind,” said Babar Zafar, VP of product development at Spotify, in a statement.

“This is the beginning of an evolution for Spotify and we will continue to make improvements that mirror our customers’ needs. This is not only about giving users a more customized free experience from the day they sign up, but giving them more control over their listening experience so they can easily find and stream their favorites anytime, from anywhere,” said Zafar.

When Spotify added the free tier, they allowed non-paying users to listen to their vast catalog with some limitations, which include shuffled playback in playlists and ads in between tracks. The popular music streaming service is changing this by adding on-demand access to 15 curated playlists such as Daily Mix, Discover Weekly, Release Radar or Today’s Top Hits.

Even though these aren’t playlists made by the users themselves, they’re generated around their listening habits and are constantly going to be updated. Free users are going to be asked to choose their favorite artists when they first open the app, letting Spotify get in tune with their tastes and better personalize the curated playlists, which is said to include 750 songs or approximately 40 hours of listening time.

Additionally, Spotify said that the app would now assist users in creating their own playlists by recommending songs similar to those they’ve already added. What’s more is that they’re adding a “data saver” mode that can help lessen the load of streaming for data capped plans and 3G.

Spotify said that it is in the process of rolling out the revamped app experience to both iOS and Android in the coming weeks. – Rappler.com