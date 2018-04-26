The Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines, the first pro ML league in the country, has a $100,000 prize pool

Published 3:51 PM, April 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The final set of qualifying games in the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL Philippines) will be taking place this coming weekend, April 28 and 29.

Organized by MET, a top esports tournament organizer in Asia, MPL Philippines is the first pro Mobile Legends (ML) league in the country, and seeks to find and crown the best ML players the Philippines has to offer. The tournament holds the games weekly, starting last April 14. Interested gamers can register for the final set of qualifiers on this link: http://bit.ly/MPLPHQ3

The qualifiers will determine the teams who will advance to the regular season games, to be held every Sunday from May 12 to June 10, 2018. The grand finals are set from June 22 to 24, 2018, with the winner taking home the lion's share of a $100,000 prize pool.

"We are excited to tap into the vibrant esports scene of the Philippines. We are sure that the Filipino fans of ML will rise to the challenge of the MPL," ​said C​herry Xia,​ vice president of the ML publisher Moonton​. – Rappler.com