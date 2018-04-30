The newly leaked images confirm the rumors of the entry-level phone having a notch

Published 2:55 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - A batch of leaked images of Nokia’s latest budget phone have been popping up online, just a few days short of its official launch in China. The Verge reported that renders of the Nokia X6 have found its way into a Chinese social media site; while GSMArena and NokiaMob shared images of what looked like an in-store display of the device.

The newly leaked images show the Nokia X6 as potentially having a 19:9 screen and a small notch housing the front-facing camera, proximity sensor, and earpiece at the top, confirming some earlier rumors. It has thin side bezels and a chin where the Nokia logo is situated.

From the photos, it looks like the back has a dual-camera setup with dual-LED flash and a circular fingerprint scanner. The basic version reportedly runs on a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset while an upgraded version runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636.

Both versions will be powered by a 3,300mAh battery and have 4GB RAM/64GB storage or 6GB RAM/128GB storage options. It has Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box.

The Nokia X6 is going to be sold in China for the rumored starting price of 1,599 CNY (~P13,048) for the basic and 1,799 CNY (P14,680) for the upgraded version. As of writing, no details have been revealed on a global launch date with some speculations suggesting a May 16 release. – Rappler.com

1 CNY = P8.16