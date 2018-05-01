'I’ve been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online. I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information?' Jackie Stokes writes on Twitter

Published 3:24 PM, May 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook is investigating claims that an employee used company resources and the access granted by his position to stalk women online.

The accusations came from Jackie Stokes, the founder of security firm Spyglass Security, in a tweet she wrote on Monday, April 30.

"I’ve been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online. I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information?" Stokes wrote on the microblogging service.

In a subsequent post, Stokes added multiple senior Facebook employees got in touch with her to look into it. Motherboard's report on this added Stokes also got in touch with and gave relevant details to Alex Stamos, Facebook’s chief security officer.

A Facebook spokesperson explained to Motherboard, "We maintain strict technical controls and policies to restrict employee access to user data. Access is scoped by job function, and designated employees are only allowed to access the amount of information that’s necessary to carry out their job responsibilities, such as responding to bug reports, account support inquiries, or valid legal requests.”

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, and improper behavior results in termination,” the spokesperson added.

The allegations come after Facebook is embroiled in a data privacy scandal wherein 87 million Facebook profiles may have been improperly shared with data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica. – Rappler.com