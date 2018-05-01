Newzoo projects about 2.3 billion gamers worldwide in 2018, with around 51% of all gaming revenues – around $70.3 billion – coming from mobile

Published 5:35 PM, May 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The global market is forecast to spend $137.9 billion on games in 2018, with more than half of that on mobile games, according to the 2018 Global Games Market Report of Newzoo.

Newzoo projected a base of about 2.3 billion gamers worldwide in 2018, with around 51% of all gaming revenues – around $70.3 billion – coming from mobile. Meanwhile, console and PC games will make up $34.6 billion and $32.9 billion of the pie, respectively.

The report added that some 91% of all gaming industry revenues will be coming from digital sources.

Looking ahead

Newzoo expects mobile gaming to emerge as a $100-billion industry by 2021.

Said the report, "In the coming years, mobile game revenue growth will continue to outpace the overall games market, growing to $106.4 billion in 2021. By then, smartphone and tablet games combined will generate 59% of revenues in the entire market."

It added that PC and console games will continue growing, though not at the same pace as mobile.

As engagement towards PC games, for example, keeps growing, the "monetization potential" of the games are already at near full potential and average prices for pay-to-play PC games have been declining recently, leading to lesser overall revenue growth.

Meanwhile, console games will continue to grow their revenues "if publishers continue to improve in-game spending options while retaining the upfront price point." Live streaming and electronic sports (eSports) will be fully embraced by the console segment by 2021, further driving player engagement. – Rappler.com