Published 4:08 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Google announced Tuesday, May 1, it was coming out with the .app top-level domain for app developers and other interested parties to sign up for.

The domains are now available for registration with registration running through May 7, 9 am PDT through Google’s Early Access Program.

The domains will go on sale for the general public, including through other registrars, on May 8.

According to Google, one major difference between the .app top-level domain and other domain types is HTTPS is required to connect to all .app websites. Google added that the enforced security measure will help protect against advertising malware and tracking injection by ISPs, as well as spying on open networks.

Interested parties can sign up and check domain names at get.app. – Rappler.com