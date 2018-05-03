The integrations will allow users of the GoPro or Spotify apps to send content to Instagram Stories

MANILA, Philippines – Instagram announced earlier this week it was integrating GoPro and Spotify into Instagram's Stories feature, allowing users to share GoPro shots and Spotify music onto their Instagram Stories feed.

The integrations will allow users of the GoPro or Spotify apps to send content to Instagram Stories. Instagram explained that the share button on the two apps will allow your content to be pulled into its app for editing and adding to your own personal Stories or for sending via Direct.

Instagram also said there was no need to connect the apps together to share to Stories.

For those interested in the Spotify arrangement, you'll be pleased to know that integration will let you post a sticker with the songs you've listened to, as well as a link to play the music on Spotify. The GoPro app, meanwhile, will let users upload videos directly onto Instagram for editing.

Third-party apps will also be able to post content directly to Facebook Stories, or at least that's the intention as integrations with other apps ramp up moving forward. – Rappler.com