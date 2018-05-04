Arcade's first application will reportedly have elements of trivia gaming and is set to launch later this year

Published 1:46 PM, May 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Google is building a social gaming startup called Arcade, Bloomberg reported Thursday, May 3.

The social gaming startup is headed and co-founded by 21-year-old Michael Sayman, who used to intern with Facebook before moving to Google.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the report, adding it was "focused on mobile gaming with friends." The spokesperson added, “It’s a very early experiment so there aren’t many details to share right now.”

Bloomberg added that Arcade will not tie into existing social networks, and will instead use a user's phone number to create accounts. – Rappler.com