Published 2:46 PM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Broadband service provider Sky decreased the monthly subscription rate for its unlimited 5Mbps fiber broadband plan from P1,299 monthly to P999 monthly.

Sky calls it "the lowest fiber broadband on offer today." To compare, both PLDT and Globe's unlimited, fixed 5Mbps plans are priced at P1,699 monthly.

Sky On Demand, Sky's online platform for SkyCable content, also comes free with the plan. Sky On Demand lets you stream ABS-CBN channels and ABS-CBN episodes on demand. Additional cable channels can be viewed on Sky On Demand if you have an active SkyCable subscription.

Sky has also introduced unlimited fiber-powered choices, including a 10Mbps plan for P1,399, 50Mbps for P2,499, and 100Mbps for P3,499. – Rappler.com

