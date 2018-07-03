In a post on Facebook's newsroom, the company says aside from taking apps Hello, Moves, and tbh down, the data from the apps would be deleted within 90 days

Published 5:22 PM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of 3 of Facebook's underused applications – Hello, Moves, and tbh – will be saddened to know the apps are getting shut down.

In a post on Facebook's newsroom, the company said aside from taking the apps down, the data from the apps would be deleted within 90 days.

Hello was launched in 2015 for Android users in Brazil, the US and Nigeria. The app lets users combine information from Facebook into their contacts list. Hello will be shut down in a few weeks.

Moves is a fitness application which records users' daily activity. Facebook said it was deprecating the Moves app and Moves API on July 31.

Anonymous social media app tbh, meanwhile, was a Facebook acquisition made in 2017. – Rappler.com