The software update that is said to boost graphics performance will be available for the P20 and P20 Pro starting August of this year

Published 4:35 PM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Aside from a soon-to-be announced gaming-related phone, Huawei is doubling-down in catering to the growing mobile gaming community by rolling out a software update called GPU Turbo.

The update, first announced in CES Asia 2018, mixes both hardware and software in the way it optimizes a device’s graphics processing units (GPU). This means the update can even improve performance for previous generation devices housing older GPUs included in the rollout.

Huawei did not share any numbers or explain how exactly this is done. What they promised is that a number of games – including Arena of Valor and Crossfire – can run in constant 60 frames per second (fps) with the update. They also said the update will increase GPU power by 60% while reducing power consumption by up to 30%.

The company shared an updated rollout schedule for update with the media in an event held in Shenzhen, China.

Huawei

P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, & Mate 10 RS – Available August 2018 in Europe, Russia, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

P20 Lite – Available September 2018 in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Huawei P Smart, Huawei Nova 2i, Mate 10 Lite, Huawei Y9 2018 – Available September 2018 in all markets

Huawei Mate 9, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Huawei P10 Plus, Huawei P10 – Available November 2018 in all markets

Honor

Honor 10 – Available August 2018 in Europe, Russia, Asia Pacific, India, and the Middle East

– Available August 2018 in Honor 9 Lite, Honor V10 – Available September 2018 in Europe, Russia, Asia Pacific, India, and the Middle East

Honor 7X – Available September 2018 in all markets

Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9 – Available November 2018 in all markets

– Rappler.com