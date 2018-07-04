The Huawei sub-brand's 7S and 7A will retail for P5,490 and 6,990 respectively

Published 5:49 PM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Huawei budget sub-brand Honor has released 2 new units, the 7S and the 7A, priced at P5,490 and P6,990, respectively.

Honor country director for the Philippines, Wang Yang, emphasized the brand's direction to offer the lowest possible prices while retaining solid specifications.

He also said another differentiating factor for the Honor phones is that they're targeting the younger crowd, evidenced not only by the price but also the light, fun colors the units are available in.

The 7A's specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chip and 3GB of RAM. It has a nice combination of features that people don't always expect in this price range including face unlock, a 5.7-inch 18:9 display with slim bezels, and a 3-card slot for 2 sims and a microSD card.

The Honor 7A also has a 13-megapixel back camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with a variety of shooting modes including "Beauty," "Capture smiles," "Food," and has what it calls a selfie toning light. Honor also touts the 7A's high volume level and sound quality.

The sub-P6000 Honor 7S, on the other hand, has a 5.45-inch 18:9 HD display, a quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 chip, 2 GB of RAM, LED flash for both front and back cameras, and smart battery management.

The 7S boasts a "Loud Voice Call" function which Honor says helps users hear clearer even in noisy environments. It also has a 3,020 mAh battery, and LED selfie lighting. – Rappler.com