Three new iPhones are expected this year: a 6.1-inch entry level model, a 6.5-inch 'plus' version, and an upgraded iPhone X

Published 10:55 AM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Longtime Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that some of this year's new iPhones will be coming in a bunch of colors the line hasn't seen since 2013's iPhone 5C.

The new base model iPhone, expected to have a 6.1-inch LCD screen, will be coming in blue, orange, and red, in addition to the usual gray and white.

A bigger 6.5-inch OLED-equipped iPhone, rumored to be a "plus" version of last year's X, is also reportedly coming, and will be available in 3 colors: black, white, and a new gold color.

Analysts are expecting the 6.1-inch iPhone to be priced at around $700 while the 6.5-inch iPhone could go for $1,000, taking the price point away from the original iPhone X.

Meanwhile, the original 5.8-inch iPhone X is expected to receive a spec bump while going down by about $100 in price.

If you've been planning to get a new iPhone, it might be smart to hold off on a purchase until September, which is when Apple usually releases its new batch of iPhones.

If you've liked the iPhone X's notch design but have balked at the price, stay tuned for the 6.1-inch iPhone as it is expected to retain many of the design elements of the original X, possibly including the notch, at several hundred dollars less. – Rappler.com