The suite of APIs known as GrabPlatform gives Grab’s partners access to the platform’s user base and services

Published 5:41 PM, July 10, 2018

SINGAPORE – Grab, at a media event held in their headquarters in Singapore on July 10, said it was opening its platform to micro-entrepreneur partners.

Called GrabPlatform, this suite of APIs (Application Programming Interface) allows partners to tap into Grab’s user base as their market.

On top of this, it gives them access to components of Grab’s services including transport, logistics, payments, user authentication, messaging, insights, and mapping.

“Combining Grab’s assets with the specialised expertise of our partners will enable both Grab and our partners to grow most efficiently and quickly to serve more Southeast Asian customers daily,” Anthony Tan, Group CEO and Co-founder of Grab said.

Partners have 3 options on how they wish to integrate their services into the platform.

The first is to build into GrabPlatform – directly integrating the services into the Grab app.

Second, they can "empower" their apps with GrabPlatform, enabling partners to link Grab’s services with theirs. This is similar to how Lazada and Shopee allow products bought from their site to be delivered via GrabExpress.

Lastly, they can engage prospective customers through GrabPlatform by advertising their products and services in the app's news feed, as well as adding promotions for GrabRewards.

With regards to selecting their partners, Grab said that they are first and foremost looking for those who provide everyday services that the platform’s users need.

They are also working to ensure no two partners will offer the same service under the platform.

Finally, they said that partners should provide income opportunities for the 100 million micro-entrepreneurs already part of Grab’s network.

In the same event, Grab launched GrabFresh, an in-app service that lets users shop for and have their groceries delivered right to their homes. The service is a product of GrabPlatform involving the partnership between Grab and popular online grocery platform, HappyFresh.

GrabFresh is currently only available in select countries but the Philippines will have a similar service in partnership with a local counterpart. (READ: GrabFood now on soft launch in the Philippines)

Meanwhile Jerald Singh, Grab's head of product, assured users that their personal information is safe because the partners will be forced to abide by Grab’s pre-existing standards and guidelines on data privacy when they integrate into their ecosystem.

“Any time we build a platform, this is the first thing we consider,” he added.

GrabPlatform has already launched in countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Grab said it should be rolling out in the Philippines sometime next year. – Rappler.com