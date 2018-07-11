Grab users will no longer be greeted by the booking screen map with an update that completely overhauls the app’s home screen

SINGAPORE - Grab is attempting to make their vision of becoming the "everyday superapp" a reality by revamping the look of their user interface.

“Our goal is for one Southeast Asian app to offer all the daily essentials you need, anytime you need it,” Jerald Singh, head of product at Grab said.

The update, expected to roll out in the Philippines by Q3 this year, completely overhauls Grab’s home screen to incorporate newly introduced features and services.

First thing Grab users will immediately notice is that the home screen no longer contains the booking map. Instead, users will see an overview of Grab’s services including food delivery, mobile payment, and their flagship ride hailing service now called transport.

The new app will also feature the recently introduced Grab Daily news feed that contains news, reviews, and other content.

Grab said that with the help of a machine learning artificial intelligence (AI), the feed can be personalized. What the AI does is it collects data based on a number of things like places you frequently visit. It then uses this data to curate the content that pop ups on your feed. For instance, it can suggest restaurants near your office.

On top of this, Grab announced that Yahoo would be providing news content for their feed in Singapore, Malaysia, and Philippines.

Some of the features in Grab’s so-called “superapp” have already been introduced. The update, in essence, just gets rid of the sidebar and creates a new look for the app. – Rappler.com