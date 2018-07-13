The on-demand food delivery app says it has introduced over 100 bike riders to its fleet, which also currently employs about 1,000 motorcycle riders

Published 4:21 PM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Food delivery app Foodpanda has introduced bicycle riders to their Philippine fleet this July as part of its sustainability efforts.

A spokesperson for the company said that they've added "over a hundred bikers" to their fleet, but are looking to hire more. Motorcycle riders for the company currently number at around 1,000.

The addition of bike riders are part of the company's "Go Green Campaign," which began in May this year with the addition of an cutlery opt-in/opt-out option, which allows users to opt out of having one-time plastic utensils delivered.

Foodpanda is also planning to deliver by foot for locations that are very near a particular customer.

Along with the announcement of the bike riders, Foodpanda said that they've reduced the delivery fee from P59 to P49. – Rappler.com