Instagram wants to put a stop to the Instagram account verification black market where the blue checkmark could reportedly fetch prices of up to $15,000

Published 3:23 PM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Instagram has always kept its verification process shrouded in mystery with only a select number of “public figures, celebrities, and brands” having the coveted blue check mark beside their names.

This may soon be changing with Instagram testing an in-app option for users to request verification in some countries. According to Australian news website, Nine, the option is currently only available for iPhones running Instagram’s app in Australia and the other unnamed countries but, it could soon pop up in Android devices in the coming weeks.

"Our community asked us for more transparency around this issue, and with today’s announcement we’re sharing clear details about verification requirements and eligibility criteria,” Instagram’s strategic partner manager APAC, Nicci Meek said.

Hidden within the app’s main settings is an option to request verification which when selected, asks users to provide their account info and an ID. Instagram then reviews the submitted information and decides whether to grant the user’s verification request or not.

"This new feature will allow our community the opportunity to apply for verification themselves, and understand the process behind getting verified on Instagram. We believe opening up verification to the public will also work towards safeguarding our community,” she added.

While it’s not yet entirely clear when the option will roll out in other countries, Instagram is likely cracking down on black market middlemen who reportedly charge as much as $15,000 to grant desperate users their verified badges.

Before some Instagram users get too excited, it’s highly likely that even with this new option, the Facebook-owned photo and video sharing service is not changing the criteria for verification. This means that Instagram is still reserving the blue check for the same group of qualified users with public clout. – Rappler.com