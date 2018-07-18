The long-awaited call recording feature is coming later this month

Published 8:25 AM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Microsoft announced in a blog post on Monday, July 16 (July 17, Manila time) it was rolling out an update for Skype called version 8.0 which replaces version 7.0 – otherwise referred to as Skype Classic.

The new update for the video and voice chat platform adds new features such as free 1080px HD video and group calls with up to 24 people, a chat media gallery, photo and video file sharing, and @ mentions for individual notifications in a group chat.

On top of this, the update adds some performance improvements and enhances usability without compromising the familiar interface of the previous version.

Skype is encouraging all desktop users to update the app now as they will end support for the old version by September 1.

Call recording is coming

Meanwhile, Skype has also teased some new features they will be rolling out soon including the addition of the long-awaited and much-needed ability to record calls within the app.

The new call recording feature will reportedly be cloud-based, allowing users to access their recordings across multiple devices, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux.

Once someone starts recording, all users in the conference are notified that their call is being recorded. This way users can avoid secret recording and better protect their privacy.

Call recording is expected to rollout by the end of the month and is just one of the features that Skype plans to eventually roll out with this new update. – Rappler.com