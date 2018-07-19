The new glass technology will protect mobile devices better from drops and other forms of impact

Published 5:07 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Corning announced Wednesday, July 18, it was coming out with Gorilla Glass 6, the latest version of its glass technology meant to cover mobile devices.

In a statement, Corning revealed, "On average, in lab tests, Gorilla Glass 6 survived 15 drops from 1 meter onto rough surfaces, and is up to two times better than Gorilla Glass 5. Under the same test conditions, competitive glass compositions, such as soda lime and aluminosilicate, did not survive the first drop."

Dr. Jaymin Amin, vice president of technology and product development, Corning Gorilla Glass and Corning Specialty Materials, added, "“Gorilla Glass 6 is an entirely new glass composition that can be chemically strengthened to give it significantly higher levels of compression than is possible with Gorilla Glass 5. This enables Gorilla Glass 6 to be more resistant to damage.”

Amin also said the way Gorilla Glass 6 is treated increases the likelihood of survival from mulitple drops.

Corning's Gorilla Glass 6 is expected to reach the market in the next several months. – Rappler.com