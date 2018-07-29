The Nova 3i is now available for P15,990 while the Nova 3 will hit stores soon at the starting price of P25,990

Published 3:48 PM, July 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Huawei on Saturday, July 28, pulled the curtain on the latest additions to the Nova family with the unveiling of a new pair of mid-range quad-camera smartphones - the Nova 3 and the Nova 3i.

Whereas Huawei’s P series is known for its photo-taking capabilities, the Nova brand, first launched in 2016, is Huawei’s push to capture what they described as the “social” and “dynamic” youth of today. The third generation of Nova devices tout “trendy” features that are said to attract Filipino millennials.

Nova 3i

The Nova 3i features a 6.3-inch, 19.5:9, 2340 x 1080 pixel display, coupled with a glass back that comes in pearl white, classic black, or the gradient color, iris purple. In our quick review, we praised the Nova 3i’s sleek and elegant flagship-like design.

Camera-wise, the Nova 3i comes equipped with a 24MP front-facing sensor with f/2.0 wide aperture that works in synergy with a 2MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens for depth detection. In its rear, it combines a 16MP and 2MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The cameras come with AI capabilities.

Internally, it’s powered by the newly introduced Kirin 710, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 3340 mAh battery. It runs on Huawei’s own Android skin, EMUI 8.2 and ships with GPU Turbo, a proprietary feature that supposedly boosts the device’s gameplay performance.

The Nova 3i is available now for P15,990.

Nova 3

Meanwhile, the Nova 3 has 6.3-inch, 19.5:9, 2340 x 1080 pixel display. It packs a Kirin 970, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 3750 mAh battery.

The Nova 3 also comes equipped with dual cameras for its front and rear. The front is made up of a 24MP and 2MP shooters with f/2.0 aperture while the rear is comprised of a 24MP mono and 16MP color shooters with f/1.8 aperture. The cameras are similarly enhanced by Huawei’s AI capabilities.

The Nova 3 will be up for pre-order starting August 4 and will officially go on sale starting August 11 for P25,990. It is available in iris purple, red, and black colors. – Rappler.com