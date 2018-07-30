The iPad's dimensions will reportedly shrink to accommodate a new full-screen display/ The headphone jack may also be getting the boot.

Published 5:30 PM, July 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The iPad has seen a number of notable design changes since it first hit stores in 2010. If a new report is to be believed, however, the next generation of iPad Pros will flaunt designs inspired heavily by the iPhone, with the most notable takeaway being the disappearance of the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

According to a report from Japanese supply chain site Mac Otakara, upcoming iPad Pros will have slimmer bezels. This makes sense considering that Apple will also reportedly shrink the device’s dimensions.

The 10.5-inch models could launch 247.5 mm tall, 178.7 mm wide, and 6 mm thick instead of the current 250.6 mm tall, 174.1 mm wide and 6.1 mm thick. Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch models could come out 280 mm tall, 215 mm wide and 6.4 mm thick instead of the current 305.7 mm tall, 220.6mm wide, and 6.9 mm thick.

On top of this, the upcoming iPad is said to come equipped with Face ID unlock, similar to the iPhone X, to replace the Touch ID. The report, however, adds that the feature won’t work in landscape mode as the device is likely designed to be used vertically.

Design-wise, the report adds that the device will have "diamond cut" edges in front and in the back, similar to the iPhone SE.

The site has a hit-or-miss track record for rumors so we’d advise taking the leaked information with a grain of salt. We’ll likely see and hear more about this new iPad Pro and other Apple devices during the company’s annual launch event this September. – Rappler.om