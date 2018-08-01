The facility currently houses over a hundred Filipino game developers, and are looking to hire 200 more in the coming years

LAGUNA, Philippines - French game developer and publisher, Ubisoft officially opened the doors to its Philippine studio located inside the De La Salle University Science and Technology Complex in Santa Rosa, Laguna last July 27.

Housing over a hundred local game developers, the facility is the first triple-A game studio in the country.

“Our staff pushes the quality of bar to international standards, and we are more than happy to provide them with an environment that is conducive to creativity, collaboration, and self-expression. This is reflected in our office architecture, such as the open floor design and the break-out spaces which promote communication and fosters teamwork,” says Chip Go, studio manager of Ubisoft Philippines.

Ubisoft first set up shop in the country two years ago, in a smaller space within the same campus, hiring up to 50 people in its first year to co-develop titles such as Assassin’s Creed: Origins, For Honor, and the recently released, The Crew 2. Now that the team is a hundred strong, Go proudly announced that they’re helping develop upcoming titles including Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and Skull and Bones.

The company, however, is still looking to expand their roster of talent as they look to hire 200 game developers in the coming years.

“If we find that talent pool is as rich as it is and we have the mandates and the games to work on, then, we’ll just keep on going. So it’s really the talent that will define how fast and to what extent we grow,” Go said.

Ubisoft Philippines also shared that they will continue to partner with De La Salle University (DLSU) to tap into the next generation of Filipino game developers.

Ubisoft will reportedly help refine the various game development courses that are now being offered by the university to better equip students with the necessary skills for the job.

This includes the 4-year Bachelor in Science course in interactive entertainment with majors for game technology, programming, arts, and design now being offered by the university. And as previously reported, students from DLSU students will be prioritized for internship opportunities.

“Filipinos looking to get into game development now have the opportunity to work for a world-class game developer right on home soil,” Suzy Belizario, talent acquisition manager at Ubisoft Philippines said. – Rappler.com