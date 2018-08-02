These apps were not able to submit themselves to Facebook's new review process in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the company says

Published 2:07 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Facebook announced on Tuesday, July 31, US time that they are cutting access to the company’s application programming interface (API) for “hundreds of thousands of inactive apps” who failed to submit themselves to their new review process, post-Cambridge Analytica.

An API is a set of protocols and tools for building software applications.

With the Facebook API, developers could build their apps within the platform, utilizing various user data such as profile information and social connections.

The social media giant had set August 1 as the deadline for developers and businesses to submit their apps for review.

“We’d encourage apps that are still being used but have not been submitted for app review to do so now. However, to ensure all apps currently in use go through our review process, we will be proactively queueing up apps for review,” Ime Archibong, Facebook VP of product and partnerships wrote.

He ensured developers whose apps are in queue or currently being reviewed that they will not lose their API access as long they comply with Facebook’s policies.

Facebook put these new third-party app restrictions in place to better protect people’s information in the wake of the highly-controversial Cambridge Analytica scandal that involved the collection of personal information from millions of users. The enhanced review process reportedly asks businesses to verify themselves and even sign new contracts that introduces a number of security requirements and provisions centered on data usage. – Rappler.com