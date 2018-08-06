If you're considering using your wired headphones with this year's iPhones, you may need to purchase the dongle separately

Published 12:11 PM, August 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Apple first dropped the headphone jack when it launched the iPhone 7 two years ago.

Since making the controversial switch, the Cupertino-based tech giant has always included a 3.5mm-to-Lightning port adapter for those who preferred using wired headphones. This could soon change with the launch of this year’s new iPhones.

A Barclays research, first reported by MacRumors, claims Cirrus Logic, a supplier for the adapter, has “confirmed” that the dongle will not be bundled with Apple’s upcoming trio of iPhones.

The information coincides with a previous report about Apple also dropping the headphone jack for upcoming iPad models which should strengthen the company’s push towards a “wireless future”.

Apple, however, is expected to continue to sell the dongle as a standalone accessory. So if you’re considering using your wired headphones with the upcoming iPhones, you may need to purchase the dongle separately.

The new iPhones are expected to be officially announced in Apple’s annual launch event typically held in September. – Rappler.com