Published 8:26 PM, August 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - It seems customary now for most soon-to-be-launched devices to experience a whole bunch of leaks before they're officially unveiled.

Include the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in that list. An alleged promotional video for the South Korean giant's Galaxy Note 9 has leaked ahead of its August 9 reveal.

The 30-second video highlights some of the device’s features including an “all new” gold-colored S Pen stylus, a “powerful all-day” battery, and 1TB of storage.

9to5Google previously reported that the Note 9’s S Pen will feature a Bluetooth connection that will now allow it to be used remotely for controlling music playback and photo capture.

Meanwhile, it’s been hinted before that the Galaxy Note 9 will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery. While it’s a significant upgrade from the Note 8’s 3,300 mAh battery, it remains to be seen how “powerful” or long-lasting it truly is.

On top of this, the device allegedly boasts 1TB of internal storage and microSD support of up to 512GB. Rumors have also suggested that Samsung will be offering a 512GB variant of the device.

This will all become official when Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 in an “Unpacked” event to be held in New York City. – Rappler.com